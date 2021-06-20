RICHARDS: Business About Town

– A parcel of land on Norman Drive across from Walmart is being opened up for development. A sign on the spot advertises 6,000 square feet of space available. Mike Nidiffer, a developer with the Interstate Development Company, said it’s still early in the process but retail operations are foreseen for this area.
– Las Banderas Car Wash and Detail, a longtime business on Baytree Road, has opened a second location at 1305 St. Augustine Road near Interstate 75. The original site on Baytree opened in 2001.
– Sisterology, an online women’s fashion business in Valdosta, planned to celebrate its first year in operation June 19 by opening its first physical business site inside Salon Bloom, 3308 Country Club Road. Swag bags were planned for the first 50 customers.
– Southwell Primary Care opened earlier this month at 2922 N. Oak St., offering basic medical care through a nurse practitioner. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.
– Ashleigh Frost of Valdosta has opened her own online business, Frost Bling Apparel and Accessories. She said the new firm offers men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, accessories and jewelry, some hand-made by her. The URL for the business is https://frost-bling.square.site.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
