RICHARDS: Business About Town

– The Caribbean restaurant at 428 E. Park Ave. is undergoing a name change. Originally Island Wingz, it later became Jerkin Ya Soul. Now there is a sign on the front of the building announcing “Coming soon, again … Island Wingz 2.”
– Goodwill will be hosting a job fair Monday, Aug. 30, for the Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper, Fla. The fair will be at the Valdosta Career Center, 1000 N. St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. More than 100 positions are available. Masks will be required at the hiring event. For more information, call Sgt. Burnham at (386) 792-5820.
– RNR Tire Express, at 1500 W. Hill Ave.,, held its official grand opening July 17. The store, in the former Video Warehouse location, had already been doing business since a “soft” opening in early May.
– Just a reminder: Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 6 — is almost upon us. Most banks and credit unions are closed that day.
– Valdosta made the list of the Top 10 metro cities in the U.S. for job recovery, according to Business Facilities magazine. The list looked at job growth from February to November 2020. Valdosta placed ninth on the list, just ahead of Chattanoga, Tenn. Fond du Lac, Wisc., landed at the top spot.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
