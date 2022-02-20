– It's Back: The Lake Park eatery Lake Dogs, which closed Feb. 2, has reopened. The new owner, Avery Wood, had previously worked there. She said there have been no big changes to the restaurant, and she’s working to get her beer and wine license. The revived Lake Dogs, in a shopping strip at the corner of U.S. 41 and Ga. 376 just past the train tracks, is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays from 11-3 p.m., but the summer hours will change, Wood said.
– Stokes PineStraw is open for business at 104 Hemlock St. The business provides pinestraw for use as mulch and will lay it down for buyers, said owner E.J. Johnson. The business is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (229) 569-1814.
– Valdosta is getting another option to keep its vehicles clean. Cascade Car Wash is being built next to the Bojangles restaurant at the corner of Bemiss Road and Inner Perimeter Road.
– The long-unused supermarket building at 4036 Bemiss Road near the intersection with Inner Perimeter Road is showing signs of activity. A public notice sign in front of the building makes reference to a public hearing in front of the Planning Commission Feb. 28 for a self-storage facility. The building was originally set up years ago as a Harvey’s Supermarket; it was later converted into a Winn-Dixie. Years after that, it was closed when Winn-Dixie closed 100 locations as part of a court-ordered restructuring.
Have some business news you want to share? Email terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
