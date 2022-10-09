— Valdosta’s newest seafood restaurant, Southern Shores Seafood, is up and running at 958 St. Augustine Road. It’s located in the same spot as a former seafood restaurant, Crystal River Seafood, which closed shortly before the pandemic.
– Another Valdosta business is moving. Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop at 2176 N. Ashley St. is getting ready to relocate and expand, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page. The posting doesn’t give the new location but a sign at Budd Plaza, just a few blocks north in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street, welcomes Rayford’s as “coming soon.”
– Dalton Hart recently opened Stinky Clean, a service that cleans residential and commercial garbage bins. The firm uses a custom truck that grabs the bin and lifts it, pressure washes the exterior and steam-cleans the interior. New customers can sign up at the firm’s website, www.stinky-clean.com, and can reach the business at (229) 234-0661. Hart said the company serves Valdosta, Lake Park, Hahira, Quitman and Ray City.
Have some business news to report? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
