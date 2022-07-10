RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Steel Magnolias, Valdosta’s “urban Southern” restaurant at 132 N. Patterson St., has served its last meal. The restaurant, established in 2011, has closed and the building is up for sale, according to its Facebook page.
– The Hook Up, a new car audio / car wrap / window tint shop, has opened at 1419 W. Hill Ave. The building was previously the location of a furniture and thrift store, Jack’s Attic.
– Anuvia Plant Nutrients is hosting a Future of Fertilizer tour Tuesday, July 19, in Chula in Tift County. The tour includes field trials for the company’s new SymTRX XP product with cotton, peanuts and corn along with a program featuring a fertilizer expert, according to an Anuvia statement. Those wishing to attend can register at https://xp.futureoffertilizer.com/tour.
Have some business news to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
