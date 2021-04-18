Javon Longieliere has moved his photography studio to 1825 Plum St. in Remerton. Perviously it was located off Park Avenue. Longieliere has been working in photography in the Valdosta area since 2001.
Leasing has started for the new Ashbury apartment complex at 2535 N. Ashley St., on the site of the former longtime China Garden restaurant. The rental office is located nearby, at 304 Emory St., and the opening is planned for spring. The apartments are intended for adults 55 and older.
The Healthsource Medical Clinic, a walk-in urgent care doctor’s office at 1609 Norman Drive, has closed its brick-and-mortar facility after a decade; a “space available” sign hangs in the windows. A notice from Healthsource tells patients it will still offer telemedicine visits.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on St. Augustine Road across from the Valdosta Mall remains temporarily closed due to renovations; however, those who want to “eat mor chikin” can visit a mobile Chick-fil-A canteen in the mall’s parking lot. It’s set up as a drive-through and offers a limited menu and bottled soft drinks. The Chick-fil-A inside the mall at the food court remains open as well.
The former Georgia Power building at 1731 Norman Drive, across from the Valdosta Mall, has been sold, according to a sign in front of the building. The buyer remains unknown. The building was built in the late 1980s as a branch of First State Bank and Trust before that branch moved to Baytree Road, eventually being rebranded as Synovus.
The Working Women’s Luncheon takes place at noon, April 21, at 300 N. Court St. (the St. James Episcopal Church), Quitman. Tickets are $15 and include lunch, door prizes and a take-home gift. Tickets can be obtained from the Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce by calling (229) 263-4841.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.