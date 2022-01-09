– Hog-n-Bones Breakfast & Bar-B-Q, a regional restaurant chain with locations in Waycross, Tifton, Homerville, Douglas, Jesup, Leesburg and Hinesville, is coming to Valdosta. A sign on St. Augustine Road in front of Candlewood Suites says the new eatery is “coming soon.”
– The Remerton Mill Apartment complex is on the market. John Brigel, with the real estate firm of Marcus & Millichap, said the selling price is $18.2 million.
– The Paradise tobacco shop at 607 Baytree Road has signed on as a U-Haul dealer, a statement from U-Haul said. The shop will offer services including U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes.
Paradise is the seventh Lowndes County business to join the U-Haul system in the last year.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.