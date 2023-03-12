— Nashville has a new barbecue joint. Owner Roderick Smith said he hoped to have Smokin’ Smitty’s Father and Son BBQ open by March 10. It’s located at 106 E. MacPherson Ave.
— Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market at 125 Baytree Road is out of business. It opened in 2021 in the old Shane’s Rib Shack location.
— A new Dairy Queen is up and running in Valdosta. It’s located at 195 N. St. Augustine Road.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.