RICHARDS: Business About Town

• The law firm of Young, Thagard, Hoffman, Attorneys at Law, has moved from its former location at 801 Northwood Park Drive to the former VA Outpatient Clinic building at 2841 N. Patterson St. Matthew Lawrence, a partner in the firm, said the move was made because the law practice outgrew the old building after 25 years of use. He also said that, by chance, the new building sits on the site of his great-grandmother’s former barn.
• Folks needing barbecue catered will soon have another option in Valdosta. Zachary Timpson’s startup business, More Meat Than Sauce, will offer ribs, chicken and pork for parties and special events. He said he plans to operate on weekends. His business number is 229-460-9479.
• A new bakery business hopes to move into downtown Valdosta soon. Loaf Artisan Bakery will supply wholesale bread and pastries to restaurants and other bulk buyers, said owner Evan Judah. The bakery is partnering with another business to acquire a downtown location, but until then, will be operating online from www.loafab.com, he said.
• Walmart announced June 4 that all of its stores will close for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, for the second year in a row. Stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Traditionally, the retail giant has only closed the whole store network on Christmas Day.
• Brittany Portillo is opening her own children’s clothing boutique, B’Kidz Collectionz. She said she will be selling clothing, especially shoes, for children aged 1-7, along with jewelry and designer clothes. She is working on setting up a website for online sales and said she plans to eventually have a brick-and-mortar store. Meanwhile, she can be contacted through her Facebook page, B’Kidz Collectionz, or at (229) 251-7978.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
