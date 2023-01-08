— Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host an Industry Day event for local small businesses at the Heritage Hall on base Feb. 9.Industry Day will allow local businesses and vendors to tour the installation and meet with contracting professionals to better understand how to do business with the government.Registration is limited to two personnel per business. Those interested in participating must register by Jan. 9. To register, please contact Kalyn Runey at (229) 257-4712.
— Valdosta’s second Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Dec. 30 on Inner Perimeter Road across from the Walmart Supercenter. This location includes a Chipotlane, a drive-through pickup lane.
— The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3147 Inner Perimeter Road is temporarily closed for remodeling, according to the company’s website. No word on when it will reopen.
— At the same time, the Chick-fil-A in the Valdosta Mall closed for good Dec. 31 after 39 years. The sandwich stop was one of the mall’s opening-day retailers.
— Valdosta will soon have another new restaurant. Asahi Xpress Japanese Grill and Boba Tea is getting ready to open on Baytree Road in the old Stoner’s Pizza Joint location.
— At the same time, Valdosta has lost another restaurant. Island Wingz and Tingz on East Park Avenue has closed its doors. The Nature’s Smoothie Bar next door looks like it has been vacated as well.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
