'Richard Jewell' a movie gem

“Richard Jewell” (Drama: 2 hours, 11 minutes)
Starring: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm and Kathy Bates
Director: Clint Eastwood
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual references and bloody imagery)
Movie Review: Clint Eastwood nicely carries audiences back 23 years ago to an event that gathered the world’s attention.
Eastwood has a brilliant manner of taking a subject and making it interesting. His straightforward manner of storytelling is brilliant, especially with chronological events. He nicely uses that technique to tell Richard Jewell’s story.
Richard Allensworth Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) was a security guard and police officer. July 27, 1996, he became famous, a household name for saving lives during the events at the Centennial Olympic Park bombing at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
Shortly after his elevation to hero, authorities led by the FBI identify Jewell as their principal suspect. After ambitious journalist Kathy Scruggs (Wilde) of Atlanta Journal-Constitution leaks the FBI’s investigation of Jewell, the security guard’s life becomes a living nightmare.
The tragic part of this tragedy is nearly seven years later authorities apprehended the actual pipe bomber, Eric Robert Rudolph. Jewell’s life was changed by crime he did not do.
Director Eastwood and writer Billy Ray show another side of Jewell, a man just wanting to uphold law and order. To do this, they show his relationship with mother Barbara "Bobi" Jewell (a splendid Kathy Bates) and his attorney, G. Watson Bryant (Rockwell). Yet Jewell’s personal life was under scrutiny also. Still, Eastwood wants one to care about Jewell’s story and quest to clear his name.
Eastwood keenly sets a tone that is interesting. He and his crew also create a 1996 world that feels like the news clips that ran on multiple news stations in United States. While the movie has raised only a minimal profile, it is an agreeable retelling of a major news event. Richard Jewell’s story is a potent reminder to never prejudge.
Grade: B (A jewel of movie despite low fanfare.)
“Black Christmas” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 33 minutes)
Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue and Cary Elwes
Director: Sophia Takal
Rated: R (Violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, profanity, sexual material)
Movie Review: “Black Christmas” is a remake of the 1974 movie by director Bob Clark, which had a remake in 2006 by director Glen Morgan. It has timely feminist themes, but still plays like a typical horror movie where women are the primary victims. Sophia Takal directs this movie, but she inserts all the same male-dominated tropes.
Hawthorne College is shutting down for the holiday break, but Riley Stone (Poots), Marty (Donoghue), Kris (Shannon) and some of their Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters remain on campus. All is quiet until black-masked stalkers begin killing sorority women.
Like any bad horror movie, an assailant murders a woman, usually someone not important to the story, within in the first five minutes. “Black Christmas” starts the same and continues to be a formulaic horror movie afterwards. After that, this movie is primarily women being murder victims.
The ending is a surprise. “Black Christmas” sputters off to become a B-movie. It moves from being scary to humorous and unbelievable at this point.
Grade: D+ (This is a horrifying Christmas present.)
“Waves” (Drama: 2 hours, 15 minutes)
Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown
Director: Trey Edward Shults
Rated: R (Thematic elements involving teens, violence, sexual content, brief nudity, profanity, drug and alcohol use)
Movie Review: “Waves” is one of those quiet movies one rarely hears about but it is good enough to direct people toward it.
It chronicles a suburban Afro-American family. Tyler Williams (Harrison) is a popular high school athlete, taking oxycodone and consuming alcohol to relieve himself from sports injuries and a tepid relationship with girlfriend Alexis (Alexa Demie).
Tyler’s sister, Emily (Russell), is a quiet young woman, emotionally fatigued by her family’s ordeals.
Their stepmother, Dr. Catharine Williams (Goldsberry), is a physician, constantly trying to be the best mother. Ronald, the father, is a domineering man who owns a construction company. Ronald overly pushes his children to excel constantly.
While their spacious house and socioeconomic status make this family attractive, the group has woes that reach a major boiling point before getting better.
The cast is not an A-list of known talents, except for Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges star as Emily love interest. However, they provide an attention-getting movie.
The movie really focuses on Tyler and Emily, each being the focus of one half of the runtime each. The first half follows Tyler played with a nice intensity by Kelvin Harrison Jr. The second half is calmer. It is about Emily mainly, and a pretty Taylor Russell plays her in a serenely becoming manner. The two halves reveal underlying truths about the family, each carefully crafted.
The two halves of the movie do compete, both feeling as distantly apart as the two siblings’ personalities are. Within this realm, the movie is about the family as told mainly through the lives of Tyler and Emily. Life imprisons one and frees the other, yet both are liberated from their pain through their experiences.
Director-writer Trey Edward Shults creates two movies in one, but he manages to blend them to make a dramatic statement. Just like two of Shults’ other productions, “Krisha” (2015) and “It Comes at Night” (2017), “Waves” is about familial connections. This drama is about love, understanding and patience promoted with fine acting from a diligent cast.
Grade: B (Surf these waves.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar works and lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.