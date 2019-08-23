Rice rallies supporters at campaign event

VALDOSTA — Dozens of supporters turned out Thursday evening for a campaign rally promoting former fire chief J.D. Rice's mayoral run.
The rally, held at Serenity Church on Lee Street, had been postponed from an earlier date due to rain, the candidate said.
"The fact that we're at (Serenity Church) doesn't imply an endorsement by the church," Rice said. "We just borrowed their building to get people out of the South Georgia weather."
Rice, Kevin J. Bussey, David Sumner and Brooks D. Bivins filed earlier in the week to run for Valdosta mayor in the Nov. 5 elections. Scott James Matheson has stated his intention of running for mayor but had not filed to qualify as of Thursday evening.
Live music filled the air in between speakers during the event. Following a prayer led by The Rev. Floyd Rose, community activist Alma Williams spoke in support of Rice.
"If not now, when?" she asked the crowd. "If not us, who? ... Who will wave the banner of equality?"
Williams said Rice had a "proven track record" for decision-making.
"We are the voices that will tell Valdosta about J.D. Rice," she said. "We hold the hands that will cast the ballots."
Rice spoke next, thanking followers for turning out.
"When you come out in South Georgia heat to support me, I can't help but get fired up," he said.
Rice claimed opponents had been criticizing him for not being born in Valdosta; he compared such claims to Donald Trump's questioning of Barack Obama's birthright citizenship.
"It's divisive ... it didn't work then and it won't work now," he said.
Rice pointed out that several recent Valdosta mayors, as well as revered Valdosta High School football coaches Nick Hyder and Wright Bazemore, were not native to the city.
"It doesn't matter where you're from, it matters what you've done," he said.
The candidate called for Valdosta City Council to create a job program for teenagers and said more had to be done to recruit businesses and industry to the city.
"Did you know Valdosta has one of the lowest standards of living of any metro area in the U.S.?" he asked the crowd.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
