Reward offered in Berrien homicide

NASHVILLE — A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a November killing in Berrien County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, together with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, held a press conference Tuesday to announce a $10,000 reward in the death of Mickey “Adam” Tennison.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Nov. 20 about a man found dead in a 400 block Harnage Road residence, according to a GBI statement. The Berrien County Coroner's Office received a call on the case at 5:30 p.m., Coroner Rob Lovein said in a previous interview.
An autopsy showed Tennison’s death was a homicide caused by severe head trauma, GBI agent Jason Seacrist said.
Flyers have been produced advertising the reward, Seacrist said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Anonymous information can be left on the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
