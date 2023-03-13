MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” blared across speakers Friday as Moody Air Force Base played host to school groups as part of Women in Aviation Week.
Students — both boys and girls — climbed aboard aircraft exhibits and asked questions of Moody personnel.
About 270 students were expected Friday from Valdosta Early College Academy, Valdosta High School, Georgia Christian School and Valdosta Middle School, said Capt. Rose Porras, a pilot with the 71st Rescue Squadron and director of Women in Aviation Week at Moody.
“Monday through Wednesday, we went to the schools,” she said. “Thursday and Friday, the students came here for tours of the base.”
The emphasis was on showing kids they could be anything they want to be, Porras said.
“We wanted to show them that it's more than being a pilot,” she said. “We wanted to show them all the people in other fields who support the pilots.
“There is so much that goes into putting a plane in the air – everyone is a part of it, and we want people to see more of that.”
Porras said the kids were excited about visiting the base. The huge C-130 Hercules transport plane was popular with the school groups because they could climb aboard and explore, she said.
Among the various “static” exhibits were an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter from Egland Air Force Base in Florida, a T-38 fighter-bomber training aircraft from Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma and one of Moody’s own A-10C “Warthog” low-level attack aircraft.
