REVIEW: VSU Dance finds itself in 'Identities'

VALDOSTA – "Fall Dances: Identities" is an alternately electrifying and mesmerizing performance – one full of self revelations for dancers on stage and the audience seated in Sawyer Theatre.
Through works by Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance faculty choreographers Sarah Wildes Arnett, Melissa Pihos and Nina Kossler, student dancers step into a rhythmic and expressive show.
Choreographers and dancers delve deep into the "Identities" theme through a diverse selection of dance styles.
The show opens with “Pas de Odaliques” from "Le Corsaire" featuring original choreography inspired by Marius Petipa, restaged by Arnett. It is a more traditional ballet piece performed by Skylar Fielding, Akira Gilmore (Thursday/Saturday), Marisa Lauer, Meredith Reitz (Friday/Sunday), Emily Ruiz (understudy). A beautiful opening exploring the identity of what many people expect a dance show to be.
"I am Aware …," with choreography by Pihos, featuring dancers Shadiah Edwards, Mallory Jones, Cassady Lake, Lasana Murphy, Armisya Randolph, Annabelle Rose, Emma Singer, Maya Tupek, Victoria Wells, allows each student to shine. With a mirror flashing reflections throughout the piece, each dancer has a solo. Not just in moves but words. The dancers have penned introductions of themselves. The introductions were recorded and flow along with the recorded music. A powerful combination.
Kossler's "I am … we are …" follows. The dance works well on its own but seems to fit perfectly with the previous dance, and vice versa. Kailey Baez, Kirstie Henderson, Marisa Lauer, Emma McGuffey, Meredith Reitz are the dancers, who contributed to the choreography. Evocative in its mood.
Pihos' next work does not have a pronounceable title; it is a symbol. She said she would rather people decide for themselves what it means or if it means anything. It is a rhythmic performance by dancers Tiyrai Anderson, Kailey Baez, Sklar Fielder, Akira Gilmore, Kirstie Henderson, Marisa Lauer, Mckenzie Manor, Emma McGuffey, Lasana Murphy and Meredith Reitz. It has a magnetic quality with dancers attracted then pushed away from one another in bold gestures and music.
With "Unmasked," Kossler takes the audience out of Sawyer Theatre with a dance filmed in an empty VSU parking garage. Akira Gilmore dances with herself figuratively and literally in this recorded piece that explores the concept of our shadows ... and which is our true identity. Pihos works with Kossler on the videography which includes some impressive effects that make it possible for Gilmore to share the screen with herself.
Kossler's "Through The Valley" is the emotional core of "Identities." From Kossler's subtle choreography to the music she selected from Mumford & Sons to the talents of dancers Kailey Baez, Skylar Fielder, Cassady Lake, Lasana Murphy, Maya Tupek to the echo of the spray of flowers landing on the stage, "Through the Valley" is a resilient message for troubled times. The dance is memorialized "in loving memory of Lauren Elizabeth Kossler, 1954-2021." It is a fitting end to the first session of the show.
Arnett provides an epic dance sequence for the second half of "Identities."
With "Such Sweet Thunder," she finds inspiration from the music of Duke Ellington coupled with scenes from the plays of William Shakespeare. Mixed with Arnett's choreography, it is a potent combination.
Through selections from "Macbeth," "Othello," "Antony and Cleopatra," "Romeo and Juliet" and "Taming of the Shrew," Arnett explores the identities people have through their relationships.
Set to the music of Ellington's "The Telecasters," "Such Sweet Thunder," "Half the Fun/Lately," "Star Crossed Lovers," "Sonnet for Sister Kate" and "Circle of Fourths," Arnett creates a silky, sultry look at the inner lives of Shakespearean characters who have always shined a light on the art of being human.
"Such Sweet Thunder" features a combination of dancers and actors: Christian Paris, Joey Opal Pitts, Rachel Vuong, Suzanne Nelson, Jeremiah Mclain, Kailey Baez, Cassady Lake, Meredith Reitz, Mallory Jones, Joey Opal Pitts, Shadiah Edwards, Suzanne Nelson, Lasana Murphy, Kirstie Henderson, Mallory Jones, Emma McGuffey, Armisya Randolph, Annabelle Rose, Emma Singer, Rachel Vuong, Emma Singer, Armisya Randolph, Annabelle Rose.
Arnett and Ian Andersen worked on the stage direction.
This review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
VSU Theatre & Dance’s “Fall Dances: Identities” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. NOTE: The play contains mature themes. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. Masks are not mandated for audiences but are strongly encouraged.
