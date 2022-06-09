REVIEW: Peach State Summer Theatre's 'Cinderella' casts magical, modern spell

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre's "Cinderella" is magical – that's easy to say.
It's even expected.
It's also true.
PSST!'s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" is magical, enchanting, funny, romantic – all the expected things and more.
"Cinderella" isn't just the first of three PSST! shows scheduled to open this summer (followed by "Ain't Misbehavin'" on June 17 and "Sister Act" June 24), it's not only the kick off of the first full PSST! season in three years after two years impacted by the pandemic but this show is also the debut of Hank Rion as Peach State artistic director.
Standing on the Sawyer Theatre stage, Rion kicked off the show with an enthusiastic greeting to the audience. His opening remarks underscored the "trick" behind magic – coordinated concentrations of energy and hard work. As Rion noted, the PSST! cast and crew readied the "Cinderella" in nine days.
But the energy and hard work that make the magic look easy never flags. As show director, Rion keeps "Cinderella" running at a quick pace while allowing the show to breathe and audiences to form relationships with the performers on stage. Choreographer Sarah Wildes Arnett keeps the show moving rhythmically with supple grace and joy.
They are joined by a creative team that brings numerous flourishes to the magic: Ruth A. Brandvik, scene designer; Elisheva S. Siegel, scene designer; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Joe Mason, vocal director; Jason Lee Courson, projections designer; David Springfield, musical director; Macy E. Kunke, stage manager; Zach Cramer, sound designer.
Christina Johnson, costume coordinator & additional designs, deserves special accolades for creating onstage costume changes that had theatregoers audibly in awe.
While this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical version of the fairytale, this is not your grandmother's "Cinderella."
The music hews close to the 1957 original but the show's book belongs to the more recent Broadway revival. Here, audiences can expect more humor and ironic touches that are family friendly as well as a more empowered Cinderella – she may need a fairy godmother's help but she has the convictions to shape the kingdom for the better.
Rachel Gubow brings the character of Cinderella to life. Gubow has a wonderful combination of beautiful singing voice, sharp comic timing and graceful dance steps. But she also brings a vulnerability to the role that makes her Cinderella endearing along with a quiet strength that makes her inspiring to modern audiences.
She shares the spotlight with Henry Thrasher who plays Topher, the prince. Thrasher brings a classical voice to the Rodgers & Hammerstein songs while investing the young man who has everything as a royal who may want less for himself and more for his people. Thrasher brings charm to his prince.
Shane Frampton brings the magic as Marie, with a larger-than-life stage presence and a powerful voice. Ian Anderson brings heft and malevolent depth to the plotting Sebastian.
Jaymyria Etienne, Sydney Archibald and Jackie Ostick are wickedly funny as the steps. And while they fulfill the expected roles of the overbearing step-mother and bumbling step-sisters to Cinderella, the modern script invests them with more relatable qualities and redeemable personalities.
Christian Paris and David Nacio round out the main cast with worthy moments that are respectively earnest and laugh-out-loud funny.
A strong ensemble cast backs them all.
"Cinderella" plays throughout the summer, with two more performances this weekend, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, then in rotating repertoire through July 23, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
That sounds like a long time but like magic and summer, it will disappear quickly. See this show before it turns into a pumpkin.
More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst, or call (229) 259-7770. This review is based on the opening night performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.