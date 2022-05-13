REVIEW: All aboard for Guild's 'Orient Express'

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Hercule Poirot has been played by several fine actors in movies and on television.
Kenneth Branagh. Andrew Sachs. Peter Ustinov. Tony Randall. Albert Finney. Alfred Molina. Ian Holm. David Suchet.
Add Josh Robertson to the list.
Robertson captures all of the dry wit, the meticulous fussiness, the polite sympathy for the plight of his fellow man, the pathos and underlying poignancy of the character.
Though like some of the film actors were taller than some may envision Poirot, Robertson paints a convincing portrait of Agatha Christie's famed Belgian detective as he walks the boards of The Dosta Theatre in Downtown Valdosta.
Robertson's Poirot is just one of the many elements that will thoroughly capture audience's attention and more importantly their imaginations in Theatre Guild Valdosta's production of "Murder on the Orient Express."
Lynnette Kenworthy's ambitious set design creates the illusion of a luxury train trapped by a tracked blocked by a snowy avalanche in Europe. The tight confines continue to constrict as an American mobster is found dead in his compartment. Kenworthy's multi-tiered set blends practicality and aesthetics to great effect.
Director Brock Gilliard's lighting design adds to the suspense of desperate people trapped in a snowbound train. But he also gives full rein to the humor added to the story by playwright Ken Ludwig's adaptation of arguably Christie's most well-known mystery.
Still, Gilliard never forgets the tragedy of a lost child that underpins the mystery and neither does Robertson's Poirot. He bears it in his eyes and in his shoulders as he makes discovery after discovery, leading to the solution of the crime. And though the train is trapped, Gilliard keeps the pace moving with building suspense.
Patti Roberston brings a lot of the comedy to life and nearly steals the show with her performance as Helen Hubbard, a brash, oft-divorced American traveling the European rails. Always a pleasure seeing the veteran Guild performer on The Dosta Playhouse stage.
John Winscher is a fine new discovery by Theatre Guild. He plays Constantine Bouc, the rail representative and Poirot's friend. Winscher imbues Bouc with grace and wit each moment he's on the stage.
The rest of the cast plays part of the gallery of potential suspects. They represent a wonderful ensemble cast, creating memorable characters and relationships. The entire cast of the married Robertsons, Winscher, Dalton Bell, Ben Hawley, Kelly Barbour, Ian Rowe, John Storrings, Kelly Phillips, Amanda Sanderson, Laurana Layton, Allie Smotherman, Sophie Buehrer and Stephen Corall deserved the well-earned standing ovation received at the end of the Wednesday evening dress rehearsal performance of the show.
No mystery why.
"The Murder on the Orient Express" is possibly the best Guild show of the season.
Get your tickets. All aboard.
The Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Murder on the Orient Express" continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15; 7:30 p.m., May 19-21, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE; or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.