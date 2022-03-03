Revamped Lowndes High opens: Ribbon cutting scheduled March 12

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools will cut the ribbon on the re-constructed Lowndes High School Saturday, March 12.
The LHS reconstruction/renovation began July 2019. The $59.6 million project has included the demolition of old sections of the school, new construction and renovations.
In November 2020, LHS along with JCI Contractors held a topping-out ceremony to recognize the installation of the last steel beam in the three-story, state-of-the-art structure.
Originally set for fall 2021 completion, the work was supposed to be ready for classes in January but several delays in materials and labor pushed back the completion date.
LHS administration, teachers, staff and students moved into the 250,000-square-foot building in February.
Lowndes High Principal LeAnne McCall said in during the February Lowndes County Board of Education meeting, “The students have just been amazed at the building. We were really intentional in the media center with the design of a student union feel and the coffee shop will be operated by the life skills students.
“It is great and it’s such a large space with state-of-the art equipment. It’s giving us a great uplift."
The building is three floors with 72 instructional units and nine career technology agriculture education (CTAE) laboratories.
First floor includes a 946-seat performing arts center, college and career student center, Lowndes Locker School Store, media center and Crimson Cafe Coffee Shop, culinary arts laboratory, and technology and engineering laboratory.
Second floor includes drafting laboratory, health occupations laboratory, ROTC classrooms and collaboration instructional space.
Third floor includes audiovisual laboratory and studio, business education classrooms, and collaboration instruction space.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. with open house, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.