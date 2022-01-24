Return of the King: ACTO brings back Elvis impersonator fundraiser

VALDOSTA – Ann Walker-Smith, executive director of Alzheimer's Caregiver Time Out, said she’s hoping for a comeback for her organization with the return of “The King.”
The 10th annual “The King is in the Building” fundraiser, formerly known as “Elvis is in the Building,” returns 6:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Mathis City Auditorium.
It’s coming back after a case of COVID-19 canceled the event in 2021.
Walker-Smith said 2021 tickets will be honored for people who purchased tickets then and chose not get their money back.
Presale tickets are $20 and box office tickets will be $25.
This year’s fundraiser will be different because of the pandemic and thus the typical dinner portion will be excluded from the festivities.
Walker-Smith said people shouldn't worry too much about hunger because cakes and candies will be on sale. She said don’t worry about any other changes because the entertainment is still on.
Austin Irby headlines as Elvis Presley alongside singing South Georgia ventriloquist Cole Tucker, both staples of the event.
Of course, they’re the big draw of the fundraiser, Walker-Smith said, especially Irby who dresses as the fundraiser’s namesake.
“He’s 24 (but) he’s been doing this since he was very young, does a great job and sounds just like (Elvis),” she said.
Irby presents four to five music sets, featuring the many different stages of Elvis' life — the “Jailhouse Rock” days to the “Vegas years” — and costume changes to go with it.
Attendees will be able to get their picture taken with Irby's Elvis after the performance and give him roses. The roses would usually accompany a kiss but kisses won’t be allowed because of the pandemic.
Tucker functions as the second act, performing in between Irby’s costume changes, but Walker-Smith said don’t count him out. He’s sure to keep the crowd energized and laughing.
He’s been performing ventriloquism since he was 9 years old and was awarded the Terry Fator Ventriloquism scholarship at 10 years old in 2012.
Tucker made his professional debut in 2017 and has since continued to perform with the goal of becoming a famous ventriloquist like Fator.
The fundraiser will also feature the Moody Air Force Base Color Guard starting things off by presenting the colors.
Walker-Smith said she made sure this is part of the event as there are many veterans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
ACTO is a Greater Valdosta United Way agency that takes on clients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, giving their family members a break Tuesdays through Thursdays.
ACTO caregivers spend time with their clients, offering well-balanced meals, craft and game time, reminiscence therapy, music and individualized projects.
The annual fundraisers help fund the endeavors as well as the ACTO building’s utilities.
With “The King is in the Building” being one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, Walker-Smith is hoping to see something close to a packed house since the Mathis Auditorium can hold about 1,200 people.
According to Walker-Smith, Alzheimer’s is becoming more prevalent and with it being on the rise, ACTO wants to be at the forefront by offering its services as much as possible.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (229) 245-9094 or (229) 563-2435.
