Retired educators group seeks members

VALDOSTA – Calling all retired educators, including teachers, administrators, secretaries, paraprofessionals, custodians, transportation staff, food services staff – anyone who is retired from the educational systems, including college level personnel.
The Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association is seeking all retired education personnel to become new members of the organization.
"To the newly retired educators, we congratulate you on your retirement from service to the educational system and this community," members said in a statement. "We have been there and we know how different your life may seem to be at this time. Different folks; different schedules, or no schedules; different things to do and the freedom to do lots of them at any time you choose. Retirement is great."
But retired personnel may need a support system. The association can be that system, members said.
"As president of VLREA, I speak for our unit as we invite all retired educators to become active members of the Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association," said Susan Roberson, VLREA president. "Our motto is 'Fellowship, Service and Support,' which truly speaks to who we are.
"We provide fellowship with our friends and retired educators at our monthly meetings. We provide service in our community individually and in groups and we support projects, programs and activities in our community, as well as with our members and our neighbors. We familiarize retired and active educators with the benefits of membership in the local unit and the state organization, Georgia Retired Educators Association."
Since VLREA began, it has given more than $32,000 in future teacher scholarships to deserving high school seniors from Echols County, Lowndes County and Valdosta school systems who want to become South Georgia educators, members said.
The 2020-21 winner of the $2,000 VLREA scholarship was Mary Margaret Tarpley of Valdosta High School. Funding for the scholarship comes from VLREA member donations to the scholarship fund in honor or memory of someone special, to recognize a special event or person and general donations. Public donations are also welcome, members said.
Each month from September to May, the VLREA meets 11 a.m., the second Monday of the month, at the Holiday Inn on Highway 84 West. Meetings last approximately an hour, hear guest speakers, conduct business and have lunch together.
In October, the association usually hears from one or more state legislators on educational issues affecting current and retired educators. The association keeps legislators informed about what they want and need, members said.
In November, the association honors retired educators on their special day. The group asks the community – churches, businesses, schools – to recognize the contributions of educators to South Georgia. The group collects toys for the Salvation Army in December and hosts Dr. Henrietta Gray of Pooler, state Georgia Retired Educators Association president.
For more information, email to snroberson2@gmail.com or call (229) 244-8246; leave a message and the call will be returned.
