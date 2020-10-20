VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Retired Educators Association will observe its 50th birthday, or golden anniversary.
The organization began in 1970 and has continued to the present.
"We are still an active association and hope to begin meeting in person again, socially distanced, on Nov. 9 at Hahira United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 11:00 a.m.," association members said in a statement. "Not only will we celebrate our 50 years of operation, but we will also be celebrating Georgia Retired Educators Day, which is officially held on Sunday, Nov. 8 this year.
"We are inviting all our members and prospective members to this meeting. If you have not joined VLREA, come prepared to pay your annual dues of $15. We also ask that you join the GREA, Georgia Retired Educators Association, with which we are affiliated."
The group's history began in 1970 when W.G. Nunn, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, began checking into organizing a group of retiring teachers to represent the city in state affairs.
He invited Valdosta State professors who were about to retire to join him in the undertaking. A.B. "Sonny" Martin, Lowndes County School superintendent, gave his cooperation and encouraged Lowndes County retired teachers to join with the city school retirees.
In February 1970, with Nunn presiding over the first meeting, the Valdosta-Lowndes Retired Teachers Association was begun. Officers Fredeva Ogletree, president, Dr. Ralph Thaxton, vice president, E.T. Townsend and Anna McClure, co-treasurers, and Frances Dekle, secretary, were elected to serve, association members said.
The group held four meetings a year with dues of $2 a year. There were 62 members, and they met 4 p.m., on the fourth Thursday of the month, at the Valdosta Lowndes Public Library.
"From that early beginning, we the VLREA celebrates 50 years of actively working for educators, retired and in-service in our community," association members said.
"Since this time, we have had a long list of officers who served diligently to keep our organization an active part of the community. We have had many interesting, entertaining and informative guests to meet with us and help us know what is happening in our area."
A history of the VLREA is available by emailing snroberson2@gmail.com.
The state organization keeps up with the happenings at the state capitol regarding educators in service and those retired. It checks on how the teacher retirement system is holding up and how our in-service teachers are being supported.
This information is shared locally by the VLREA. Lots of calls are made and letters are sent to our state representatives and senators with regard to education.
In addition, the VLREA tries to live by its motto of “Serving, Not Served” which is in line with the GREA state motto: “Support, Service and Fellowship.”
The biggest project of VLREA is raising funds to give a $2,000 scholarship to a deserving senior who wishes to pursue a career in education.
The scholarship winner may come from either Valdosta High School, Lowndes High School or Echols County High School. The organization collects donations, sells Belk’s Charity Sale tickets, and has several other fund-raising activities to collect funds for the scholarship.
The winner of the scholarship of 2019-20 is Ashley Marshall, a graduate of Lowndes High School. She is now attending Valdosta State University and hopes to become a middle school teacher, association members said.
The group supports the state GREA charity, the Alzheimer's Association.
