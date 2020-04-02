VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association is canceling its April 13 meeting due to the coronavirus situation and "shelter in place" guidelines.
Businesses that received information to attend the April meeting are asked to put those plans on hold, said Susan Roberson, association president, and are asked to watch for information about the May 11 meeting.
The association is made up of retired educators which includes teachers, administrators, coaches, administrative assistants, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and anyone else who worked in the field of education in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.
Roberson said members stand up for the retired and those serving in the field of education at the present.
"We speak up to the lawmakers who may be trying to make changes in our retirement and retirement plans for those to come," according to an association statement. "We address issues that affect our community's learners. We speak up about insurance benefits, and anything else that affects retirees. We are a local part of the Georgia Retired Educators Association. Our theme is Fellowship, Service and Support."
The association annually awards scholarships to area students.
Retired educators in Valdosta, Lowndes or Echols County school systems may consider joining the association in September. People interested in making a contribution to the scholarship fund, send checks to VLREA, P.O. Box 4811, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
More information, call Susan Roberson, (229) 244-8246; leave a message and calls will be returned as soon as possible.
