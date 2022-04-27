VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association awarded its annual scholarship for a high school senior to Kendall Elizabeth Folsom, Valdosta High School.
She is the daughter of Robert and Deanna Folsom.
"She is very excited about becoming a teacher," association representatives said in a statement. "She prefers first grade but will teach any grade level of younger children. She is already involved in dual enrollment with Valdosta State University, so she may get her wish sooner than most of the retired educators did.
"Kendall is very active in her school, church and community. We are very happy to award her with the $2,000 scholarship from Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association. We look forward to hearing from her about her first year in college."
The Retired Educators also recognized the teachers of the year for 2021-22. Holly Penland is the Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year and Ryan Dixon represents Lowndes County Schools as the Teacher of the Year.
The group heard from Penland, first-grade teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary. She said she is enthusiastic about her job and cares deeply for her students. She can hardly wait for the day when all students can be back in the classroom and close together for learning.
Dixon, Pine Grove Middle School counselor, shared a few thoughts about what it has been like trying to work with students and parents during the pandemic. He said it was hard to believe that he could be honored as the teacher of the year.
"After listening to him, asking questions and sharing, it was not hard for our retirees to believe he holds that honor," association representatives said.
After both teachers spoke, they gave a little advice to the scholarship winner. They encouraged her to keep going forward toward a rewarding career.
"The Teachers of the Year received a small token of our appreciation for all they have done in education, especially during these trying times," association representatives said. "We assured them, at least for the most part, that we are all so blessed to be retired at this time. Many of our members said they didn’t know if they would have been able to carry on with what teachers have had to handle these last couple years.
"We salute all educators, from bus drivers, to maintenance, to lunchroom workers, to office staff, to teachers and administrators, or anyone assisting in educating the children and youth of our community."
For 50-plus years, the Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association has served a membership of retired educators from this area and all parts of the United States. Members have come from public schools, colleges and universities.
"Although COVID-19 has played a role in the decline of VLREA, the group continues to meet and carry out business as an active part of the community," association representatives said. "The membership is hoping that numbers will improve in the coming year as more educators retire and want to be an active member of the group."
Among the community legacies the VLREA leaves behind are more than $30,000 in Future Educator Scholarships to Echols, Lowndes and Valdosta students and thousands of volunteer hours in local schools and community service organizations.
Financial support has been given to many service agencies over the years – Salvation army, March of Dimes, Shriners Hospital for Children, the Food Bank, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Children’ Healthcare of Atlanta, Humane Society, SW State Hospital, Hungry at Home, Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, Ferst Foundation Reading Program, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, and others.
Valdosta Lowndes Retired educators Association first met on Feb. 26, 1970, with assistance from Valdosta City Schools Superintendent W.G. Nunn, Lowndes County School Superintendent A.B. Martin, and Dr. J.A. Durrenberger from Valdosta State College.
Since its inception, VLREA has been affiliated with the Georgia Retired Educators Association and has won every award offered by GREA.
The Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association meets once a month on the second Monday of the month from September through May. Local membership is $15 a year.
"We encourage all retired educators to become members of VLREA and GREA, our state organization, that stands up for all education retirees in regard to their retirement funds and many other issues. The cost is $27 per year, which can be deducted from your monthly check at $2 a month," representatives said.
For questions, contact Susan Roberson, (229) 244-8246.
VLREA's next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the Holiday Inn, U.S. 84 W. (West Hill Avenue).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.