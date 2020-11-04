Results flow in from S. Ga.'s local elections

VALDOSTA — In the midst of a troubled presidential election Tuesday, several South Georgia counties and municipalities had local elections of their own.
The following results are unofficial until certified by Georgia’s Secretary of State:
Lanier County
Incumbent Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton (D) took the lead in the sheriff’s election, defeating Kenton Moore Jr. (R) by 1,842 votes to 1,570.
Earlier this year, Moore had been removed from the ballot by the county elections board after Norton challenged his qualifications, but the Superior Court overruled the elections board in May and ordered him put back on the ballot.
The challenge involved a check for $51.51 Moore wrote in 2003 to an auto parts store which was returned for insufficient funds, court records show.
A state warrant was taken out for deposit account fraud, and Moore made full restitution, as well as paying a $175 cash appearance bond, which he forfeited, according to the court’s decision. The case was dismissed.
The elections board voted to disqualify Moore, who then filed an appeal with the Superior Court.
The court ruled a bond forfeiture is not a criminal conviction and ordered Moore restored to the ballot.
Norton was first elected to the sheriff’s office in 2005.
Lakeland
A special election for Lakeland City Council Post 1 shows Johnny B. Reynolds Jr. edging out two other candidates, Vallentio Brockington and Louis R. Chester, with a razor-thin lead.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial numbers show Reynolds leading with 169 votes against Brockington’s 158 and Chester’s 150, with four other candidates — Betty Brown, Jaime Gibbons, Sandy Sanders and Delbert Zirkle — some distance behind.
Echols County
Republican Jade Vinson took 1,044 votes to take the lead in the race for Echols County tax commissioner, defeating Democrat Teri Laseter, who garnered 362 votes, according to unofficial totals.
Lake Park
June Yeomans outpaced Carl Spano Jr. by 215 votes to 169 votes Tuesday to take the lead in a special election for a Lake Park City Council seat, according to unofficial totals.
Brooks County
With all precincts reporting, unofficial totals show Tenjurie Thomas (D) taking the lead over Justin Wilson (R) for Brooks County’s Board of Education District 5 seat by 727 votes to 399.
Ray City
A special election for a Ray City council seat saw David Schools take a narrow lead of 174 votes over Wesley Bennefield’s 166 votes, unofficial results show.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
