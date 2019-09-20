VALDOSTA – Food Truck Thursday continued with a sense of community this week.
The event was held Thursday, Sept. 19, on the corner of Central Avenue and Lee Street and was sponsored by Valdosta Main Street.
Residents arrived downtown for the diverse offering of food trucks providing barbecue, tacos, smoothies, seafood, hibachi and hot dogs.
Jason Boyette has attended the event three times with Sasha Otero and their 8-year-old daughter, Lindsay Boyette.
The family had a picnic on the grass.
Food Truck Thursday provides good food and offers nice quality time with his daughter, Jason Boyette said.
“It’s just a nice event for the community to be able to come out to,” he said. “It’s always a varied group of people out here and it’s been a nice experience every time we came.”
Lindsay Boyette said hot dogs are her favorite part of the event. She agreed she enjoys spending time with her parents there.
Two-time Food Truck Thursday attendees Ned and Tammy Acree ate treats from Kona Ice with their grandson, Omari Gilyard.
“I think this is a great thing for the community,” Tammy Acree said. “Me, myself being a chef, I think this is a great opportunity for families to explore different restaurants and what Valdosta has to offer.”
The final Food Truck Thursday is Oct. 17.
Goodtime Jr. Music Shed performs at the monthly event.
