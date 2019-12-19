VALDOSTA — With the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, The Valdosta Daily Times asked local residents and experts to share their reactions about the impeachment vote and how it’ll affect voting attitudes in the future.
Brandon Kilby, 21, Valdosta State University student and member of Valdosta State Republicans: “Well I haven’t really been keeping up with it all that much, not very extensively. Mainly just because in the early stages, they didn’t seem to have anything concrete that was illegal, so I just kind of stopped following it after that.
“(My vote won’t change) unless there’s some revelation where he did do something illegal in which case I would support (impeachment) simply because it would be illegal at that point.”
Floyd Rose, 81, senior servant at Serenity Church of Valdosta: “Well, I think the Congress is doing its job, and we’ll wait to see what the Senate does. I’m going to vote for whoever runs against Trump.”
Roy Taylor, 87, restaurant owner: “I think the House is crazy. We’ve got a good president. He’s got everybody working. He took five or six million people off welfare and all that. Gave them jobs. I can’t hire people today. There’s no jobseekers out there. ... I will never vote for a Democrat as long as I live.”
James LaPlant, professor of political science and dean of the college of humanities and social sciences at VSU: “It has great historical significance. I think it very much matters from a historical perspective that Trump will — I think with pretty high certainty — be the third president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. But I don’t think it really goes anywhere. It’s pretty clear the Senate is not going to remove him from office, and there might even be a Clinton effect. Clinton saw his poll numbers go up, especially among those in the political middle. We’re already seeing some of that with Trump. So, I don’t know if (impeachment) has a lot of significance over the next year or especially in the 2020 election.
“He has brilliantly used (impeachment) to rally his base. To some degree, you can argue it further helps him unify his base. I don’t want to read into polling right now in relation to next November, but still, we’re seeing some benefit to him among independents and moderates who are not terribly enthusiastic about this whole process. The people who have the most intense anti-Trump feelings — that are going to vote against Trump in 2020 — maybe it unifies them to some degree. It unifies the Democratic base. The 2020 election is going to be about two big factors: the state of the economy and who the Democrats nominate. So I think impeachment, even when we get into the caucuses and the primaries in the spring, I don’t think it’ll resonate much then.”
Trey Hood, professor of political science at the University of Georgia: “I think it’s a foregone conclusion that he’s going to get impeached and not be convicted in the Senate. I don’t think any of this impeachment investigation in the House has changed any voters’ minds one way or the other. People are in just one camp or the other, and I think a lot of people are frankly tuned out. They might read the news headline or whatever but they’re just checked out really.
“It’ll be in the history books and all that, but it’s sort of a manufactured historical day. It’s not like there’s some event that happened that we weren’t expecting and became a historic event.”
