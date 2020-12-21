VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta neighborhood development division has announced the opening of the application period of the single family residential rehabilitation repair program for Fiscal Year 2021 of the Community Development Block Grant program.
The SFRR program is a home-rehabilitation and emergency-repair program is offered to income-eligible homeowners, who reside in the City of Valdosta, city officials said in a statement.
"Assistance in this program will be offered in the form of an interest-free, deferred loan, which will require a clear property title and a property lien," city officials said.
Residents interested in applying should call Neighborhood Development to see if they are eligible and to inquire about the necessary documentation needed for application submission.
Any homeowner that has deed issues will be asked to reapply when they have those issues resolved.
Complete applications can be submitted:
– In person (paper application): At 300 N. Lee St., second floor, Room 206.
– City officials stressed no partial applications will be accepted for review.
The application period will be open 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2021. Applications will be accepted until funds for the program year have been expended or the application period closes, whichever occurs first.
City officials stressed there is no waitlist for this program. Applicants requiring assistance completing an application may request a reasonable accommodation in order to complete an application by contacting the neighborhood development division.
Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve, first-qualified basis, city officials said. Again, if homeowners have issues with their deeds, they will not qualify for the program at this time and their application will not be placed on hold, city officials said.
"The homeowner will have to reapply after all necessary paperwork is completed and have met all eligibility requirements," city officials said. "If all the yearly funding has been allocated, applicants must wait until the upcoming year to reapply."
“Each year that we receive funding is a blessing and we need to be good stewards of that funding and make sure we can assist as many families as we possibly can,” said Vanassa Ross, neighborhood development director.
More information, contact Neighborhood Development, (229) 671-3617.
