VALDOSTA – Michael Noll asked the Valdosta City Council to push pause.
During the "citizens to heard portion" of the council meeting Thursday, Noll, a professor of geography at Valdosta State University and vice chairman of Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful, voiced his concern about the future of the city's curbside recycling program.
He asked council members to postpone any discussion about the program from the City Council retreat next week to a later date. The council retreat is scheduled 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
"Let's not jump the gun," Noll said to council members.
Other matters covered during the meeting included approval of three rezoning requests: changing a property at 406 Baytree Road from conditional multi-family residential zone to multi-family residential zoning, combining two multi-family residential zoning properties at 406 and 410 Baytree Road into one and changing a property owned by the Pregnancy Support Clinic of Valdosta at 2203 N. Oak St. from duplex-residential zoning to office-professional zoning.
Dr. Mark Eanes spoke in support of the PSC rezoning request, saying the property is adjacent to the organization's current building and the new property will be used for administrative offices and other services.
Additionally, council members approved the bids for a Ford F-750 dump truck for the engineering department, a portable diesel pump for the utilities department, two 18-inch check valves for the utilities department and pedestrian improvement projects to fill in gaps in sidewalks on Bemiss Road and Fry Street.
Council went into executive session for six minutes to discuss real estate. After emerging from the closed session, members approved a land purchase of the property at 510 Florida Ave. for $1,200.
