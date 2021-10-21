Resident concerned about millage rate tax

VALDOSTA – A woman said older residents should not have to pay school taxes since they have no children in school.
Karen Boggs, a Lowndes County resident, shared her concerns with the Lowndes County Board of Education earlier this week.
“Anyone over 80 years is usually in assisted living in home or living facility. It should be a no-brainer to exempt anyone over 80 from paying school taxes,” Boggs said. “More recently the window of income has shrunk for many but bills have not. I feel like your health could go at anytime so you really should be saving for the unexpected.”
Boggs said the board should consider exempting retired residents between the ages of 65 and 80 years old, due to their lack of income.
In August, the Lowndes County Board of Education approved reducing the millage rate from 16.190 to 15.960 this year, a difference of 0.230 mills.
This week, the school board approved the September financial report.
The board approved personal recommendations.
Superintendent Wes Taylor officially named Melanie Johnson as principal of Dewar Elementary School. Previously, Johnson served as a DES assistant principal.
The board recognized Pine Grove Middle School Lowndes Youth Leadership Exploration and Development students along with PGMS Principal Dr. Samuel Clemons Jr. and Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Y-LEAD sponsor .
The next board meeting is scheduled Nov. 8 at Lowndes County Board of Education, 1592 Norman Drive.
