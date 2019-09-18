Rescue Me partners firefighters, shelter pets

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is teaming with Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes to sponsor the VFD Rescue Me pet adoption social media campaign to find "forever homes" for shelter cats and dogs.
The partnership officially kicked off earlier this month with a first group of seven animals, city officials said. Valdosta Fire Department firefighters will visit the shelter on a monthly basis for a photo shoot; pets will be showcased throughout the month.
The idea is inspired by similar efforts all across the country.
“We have seen departments across the country have a huge impact on adoption rate by just using social media as a resource to get the attention of people looking to adopt a pet," Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. "Every month, we send a number of firefighters out that have volunteered to do this and they interact with an adoptable animal. We will take their photo and post that on our Facebook page. This is a great partnership for the City of Valdosta."
To find the most up-to-date list of pets available, visit https://www.humanesocietyofvaldosta.org/adoptables/ or contact the Humane Society, (229) 247-3266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.