VALDOSTA – All Lowndes County precincts have officially reported in at 100%.
Below are the unofficial results for all contested races in Lowndes County:
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump (incumbent)(Republican) - 25,232 votes
Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) - 19,397 votes
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) - 509 votes
U.S. Senate
David A. Perdue (incumbent) (Republican) - 25,168 votes
Jon Ossoff (Democrat) - 18,483 votes
Shane Hazel (Libertarian) - 971 votes
U.S. Senate Special Election
Al Bartell (Independent) - 151 votes
Allen Buckley (Independent) - 206 votes
Doug Collins (Republican) - 9,917 votes
John Fortuin (Green) - 143 votes
Derrick E. Grayson (Republican) - 759 votes
Michael Todd Greene (Independent) - 163 votes
Annette Davis Jackson (Republican) - 565 votes
Deborah Jackson (Democrat) - 4,725 votes
Jamesia James (Democrat) - 1,449 votes
A. Wayne Johnson (Republican) - 435 votes
Tamara Johnson-Shealey (Democrat) - 1,404 votes
Matt Lieberman (Democrat) - 1,492 votes
Kelly Loeffler (incumbent) (Republican) - 12,428 votes
Joy Felicia Slade (Democrat) - 664 votes
Brian Slowinski (Libertarian) - 312 votes
Valencia Stovall (Independent) - 111 votes
Ed Tarver (Democrat) - 403 votes
Kandiss Taylor (Republican) - 758 votes
Raphael Warnock (Democrat) - 7,673 votes
Richard Dien Winfield (Democrat) - 262 votes
Public Service Commission District 1
Jason Shaw (incumbent) (Republican) - 25,567 votes
Robert G. Bryant (Democrat) - 17,452 votes
Elizabeth Melton (Libertarian) - 1,289 votes
Public Service Commission District 4
Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr. (incumbent) (Republican) - 24,668 votes
Daniel Blackman (Democrat) - 17,920 votes
Nathan Wilson (Libertarian) - 1,152 votes
U.S. House District 1
Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (incumbent) (Republican) - 1,106 votes
Joyce Marie Griggs (Democrat) - 698 votes
U.S. House District 8
Austin Scott (incumbent) (Republican) - 24,611 votes
Lindsay Holliday (Democrat) - 17,587 votes
State Senate District 8
Russ Goodman (Republican) - 25,403 votes
Treva Gear (Democrat) - 18,686 votes
State House District 176
James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican) - 5,218 votes
Evans Primus, Jr. (Democrat) - 2,682 votes
Coroner
Austin Fiveash (Incumbent) (Republican) - 25,462 votes
John Hogan (Democrat) - 18,322 votes
Lake Park City Council Special Election
Carl Spano, Jr. - 169 votes
June Yeomans - 215 votes
Constitutional Amendment #1
Yes - 33,422 votes
No - 9,041 votes
Constitutional Amendment #2
Yes - 29,031 votes
No - 13,111 votes
Statewide Referendum A
Yes - 30,106 votes
No - 12,433 votes
