VALDOSTA – All Lowndes County precincts have officially reported in at 100%. 

Below are the unofficial results for all contested races in Lowndes County:

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump (incumbent)(Republican) - 25,232 votes

Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) - 19,397 votes

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) - 509 votes

U.S. Senate

David A. Perdue (incumbent) (Republican) - 25,168 votes

Jon Ossoff (Democrat) - 18,483 votes

Shane Hazel (Libertarian) - 971 votes

U.S. Senate Special Election

Al Bartell (Independent) - 151 votes

Allen Buckley (Independent) - 206 votes

Doug Collins (Republican) - 9,917 votes

John Fortuin (Green) - 143 votes

Derrick E. Grayson (Republican) - 759 votes

Michael Todd Greene (Independent) - 163 votes

Annette Davis Jackson (Republican) - 565 votes

Deborah Jackson (Democrat) - 4,725 votes

Jamesia James (Democrat) - 1,449 votes

A. Wayne Johnson (Republican) - 435 votes

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (Democrat) - 1,404 votes

Matt Lieberman (Democrat) - 1,492 votes

Kelly Loeffler (incumbent) (Republican) - 12,428 votes

Joy Felicia Slade (Democrat) - 664 votes

Brian Slowinski (Libertarian) - 312 votes

Valencia Stovall (Independent) - 111 votes

Ed Tarver (Democrat) - 403 votes

Kandiss Taylor (Republican) - 758 votes

Raphael Warnock (Democrat) - 7,673 votes

Richard Dien Winfield (Democrat) - 262 votes

Public Service Commission District 1

Jason Shaw (incumbent) (Republican) - 25,567 votes

Robert G. Bryant (Democrat) - 17,452 votes

Elizabeth Melton (Libertarian) - 1,289 votes

Public Service Commission District 4

Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr. (incumbent) (Republican) - 24,668 votes

Daniel Blackman (Democrat) - 17,920 votes

Nathan Wilson (Libertarian) - 1,152 votes

U.S. House District 1

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (incumbent) (Republican) - 1,106 votes

Joyce Marie Griggs (Democrat) - 698 votes

U.S. House District 8

Austin Scott (incumbent) (Republican) - 24,611 votes

Lindsay Holliday (Democrat) - 17,587 votes

State Senate District 8

Russ Goodman (Republican) - 25,403 votes

Treva Gear (Democrat) - 18,686 votes

State House District 176

James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican) - 5,218 votes

Evans Primus, Jr. (Democrat) - 2,682 votes

Coroner

Austin Fiveash (Incumbent) (Republican) - 25,462 votes

John Hogan (Democrat) - 18,322 votes

Lake Park City Council Special Election

Carl Spano, Jr. - 169 votes

June Yeomans - 215 votes

Constitutional Amendment #1

Yes - 33,422 votes

No - 9,041 votes

Constitutional Amendment #2

Yes - 29,031 votes

No - 13,111 votes

Statewide Referendum A

Yes - 30,106 votes

No - 12,433 votes

