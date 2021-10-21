VALDOSTA — Bruce Thompson said he believes something is seriously wrong with Georgia’s Department of Labor.
“The agency does not realize what their mission is and that is to serve people,” he said.
Thompson, a state senator from District 14 and CEO of several firms, is running as a Republican for the labor commissioner’s position in the Nov. 8 general election.
In an interview Tuesday in Valdosta, he had little good to say about the department’s current administration under Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. Thompson claimed the labor department has poor or dysfunctional relations with other organizations.
He said the labor departments in Georgia and the Carolinas received a $45 million grant from the federal government to update software that meshes with federal computer systems to make data transfer seamless.
Georgia’s labor office then pulled out of that agreement to develop its own software independently, he said.
The result: The Carolinas had much less of an unemployment claims logjam during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than Georgia did, since the Peach State’s labor software was incompatible with federal systems, Thompson said.
Georgia’s has a major problem with workforce development, Thompson said. A number of career centers around the state that were shuttered during the height of the pandemic remain closed and Thompson chided Butler for their continued closure.
Supply chain issues caused by COVID-19 are also hurting Georgia, he said. One restaurant owner he met couldn’t get supplies because his supplier was so short on workers he couldn’t get deliveries, Thompson said.
“He’s now having to buy supplies wherever he can,” Thompson said. “It’s costing him money to stay in business.”
If elected, Thompson said he would work to have veterans and senior citizens with valuable skills and experience to create a “vibrant” work force, as well as working to introduce young workers to the trades.
Thompson, a resident of White, Ga., and his wife, Rebecca, have a daughter 21, and a son, 16.
