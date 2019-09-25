Renowned pianist joins Valdosta Symphony

VALDOSTA — It takes a certain kind of bravado to adapt a piece composed by a violinist and create something new from it for piano.
But Russian pianist and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff dared.
"Is fate inevitable and inescapable, or can we control our own destiny? It seems like destiny that the great piano virtuoso Rachmaninoff was drawn to the melody composed by the renowned violin wizard (Niccolo) Paganini," according to a statement from the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra which presents Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" Saturday evening.
Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Audience Award Winner Rachel Cheung is the featured pianist on the VSO concert of Rachmaninoff’s "Rhapsody."
"This concerto is an incredibly engaging and exciting piece which is based on one of the most popular tunes by the 19th century violin virtuoso Paganini," Cheung said in an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. "It’s then followed by 24 variations on the theme — one could experience characters ranging from the most light-hearted and scherzando (played in a playful manner) passages to romantic love songs. Rachmaninoff also made an ingenious transformation of the theme and merged it into a dark medieval chant — the Dies Irae, the bassoon plays the theme with an eerie tone while the piano plays the chords from the chant.
"The concerto captures the most colorful and dramatic essence of the piano and the orchestra, and it is definitely enjoyable to perform and listen to as an audience."
In adapting the work for piano, Rachmaninoff challenged himself as a pianist, she said, and created a striking piece for other pianists. Cheung has made "Rhapsody" part of her regular repertoire for the past seven years.
"It’s a demanding piece for the pianist in terms of technique and musicality, one needs to play it with a strong rhythmic drive in order to hold the whole piece together with the orchestra," Cheung said. "An imaginative and creative mind and listening ear is also required so that one could produce the most colorful and exciting experience at the performance."
Cheung is used to challenges as a musician. She has performed with orchestras around the world and has won many awards.
"Young Steinway Artist Rachel Cheung was described as 'a poet, but also a dramatist' and 'the most sophisticated and compelling music-making' (The Dallas Morning News)," according to her website. "She won the fifth prize at the 2009 Leeds International Piano Competition at age 17. A year later, in 2010, she was a semifinalist at the 16th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition, Warsaw.
"She was also a prizewinner at the International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz in Ukraine, the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition in Salt Lake City, the Alessandro Casagrande International Piano Competition in Italy, the Geneva International Piano Competition and the New York Concert Artists Worldwide Debut Audition, which included a Carnegie Hall debut in 2018."
She was born, raised and studied piano in Hong Kong.
"In recognition of her artistic contribution in Hong Kong, Rachel received the ‘Outstanding Musician Award’ from the Hong Kong Music and Dance Association in 2018," according to her website, "and the ‘Artist of the Year’ award from the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2019."
The South Georgia concert will be the first time she's worked with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and conductor Howard Hsu. Though they have been working long-distance to prepare for her arrival this week.
"We have talked about the piece briefly through email exchanges," Cheung said. "As a professional musician, I believe it is my duty to always play with a sensitive listening ear and an open mind. Being experienced in playing with different orchestras and conductors would certainly help as well."
Hsu said the orchestra will also perform Clyne's "Masquerade" and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F Minor.
"Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony presents fate as a relentless presence that keeps us from attaining true happiness," Hsu said in an email statement. "Despite the grim subject, the symphony’s rousing finale will have audiences jumping out of their seats."
