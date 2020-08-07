Renasant Bank offers Wiregrass scholarship

VALDOSTA — Renasant Bank has established a scholarship named after the bank for $500 for a full-time, senior year Wiregrass Tech student.
Students in a business major on the Valdosta and cook Campuses who have a grade point average of 2.5 or greater will be eligible to apply, bank and college officials said in a statement. The scholarship application is available for fall semester.
Renasant Bank’s "vision is to be the financial services advisor and provider of choice in each community it serves," according to the statement.
The college offers several business programs including business technology and business management. To learn more about the foundation or to make a donation, contact Crissy Staley, (229) 333-2124, or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. For information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call (2290 333-2100, or visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester, classes begin Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.