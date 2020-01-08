REMERTON – The City of Remerton released its 2020 schedule for Remerton City Hall meetings.
Meetings will occur on the second Monday of every month and work sessions will be held a week prior on the first Monday of every month.
Meetings will be 5:30 p.m. at 1757 Poplar St. and are open to the public.
Meeting dates will be Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 13, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Work session dates will be Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 8, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Any meetings that fall on a Monday holiday will be held on the following Tuesday.
For additional information, contact Remerton City Clerk Jessica Freeman, (229) 247-2320, ext. 127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.