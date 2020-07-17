REMERTON — A Remerton man who claims he was misidentified, slapped and handcuffed after police entered his home through a window in the middle of the night is suing the city, the police and several officials.
The lawsuit was filed Monday, July 6, by Nicholas Paige and names Remerton Police Chief Mike Terrell, Officer James Stokes Jr., Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Wetherington and city councilmembers Jasen Tatum, Steve Koffler and Brandy Barnes as defendants, along with the city overall and its police department.
Paige claims in the lawsuit he woke up to Stokes and another officer aiming guns and flashlights at him at 3 a.m., Sept. 6, 2019. Paige said the officers told him they entered his home through a downstairs window.
Paige said officer Stokes told him he was under arrest but called him by the wrong name. In the lawsuit Paige said police allowed him to get his identification from his car but kept him restrained in handcuffs.
The lawsuit also claims when Paige questioned why he was being detained, officer Stokes slapped him in the face.
After 10-15 minutes of questioning, the officers removed the handcuffs, the lawsuit said.
The officers eventually left but kept a watch on Paige, the court filing claims.
At the time of the incident, Stokes was a Remerton police officer who also worked as reserve deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, but has since left the Remerton Police Department to work full-time for the sheriff’s office, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Though Stokes was a reserve deputy at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office is not being sued because Stokes was acting as a Remerton officer during the time and not as a reserve deputy, said Karla Walker, Paige’s attorney with the law firm of Copeland, Walker and Haugabrook.
Walker maintains her client’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated along with other violations.
Count I of the lawsuit claims use of excessive force, while Count II alleges Remerton police have a history of excessive force and that officers have not been properly trained in use of force.
Count III claims unconstitutional search and seizure took place, claiming Paige’s detainment and seizure were “unreasonable” since the officers’ warrant named someone else and Paige was able to prove his identity.
Counts IV and V deal with false imprisonment and assault; Count VI claims battery took place while Count VII deals with “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
Count VIII claims “negligent infliction of emotional distress.” Count IX claims negligent hiring, training and supervision of officers.
Paige asks for compensation along with punitive damages and attorney fees.
Remerton City Attorney Brad Folsom issued a prepared statement: “The city was aware of and investigated this incident related to service of an arrest warrant. After thorough review of the matter, the city determined that the Remerton officer acted within the bounds of city policy and the law. As this matter is now the subject of litigation, we will have no further comment.”
Months passed before a lawsuit was filed due to the time it took to prepare it, Walker said.
"There are several things that occur after the incident to prepare for the case and determine both the strengths and weaknesses of a case,” she said. "Counsel does open records requests, investigation, required notices, etc., before a case is filed.”
The Valdosta Daily Times asked about Paige's reported head and neck pain during the incident. Walker chose to not comment on the injuries.
A reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times has reviewed police body cam footage of the incident provided by Folsom which does not appear to show any slapping as claimed in the lawsuit.
Paige is not clothed in the body cam recording; The Valdosta Daily Times chose not to post the body cam footage.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
