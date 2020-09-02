Remerton, former officer respond to lawsuit

REMERTON — City leaders and a former Remerton police officer rebut claims in a federal lawsuit that a man was misidentified, slapped and handcuffed after police entered his home through a window in the middle of the night.
In the lawsuit, the city and former officer James Stokes rebut the claims of Nicholas Paige for an incident that took place Sept. 6, 2019.
The lawsuit was filed Monday, July 6, and names Remerton Police Chief Mike Terrell, former Officer James Stokes Jr., Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Wetherington and city councilmembers Jasen Tatum, Steve Koffler and Brandy Barnes as defendants, along with the city overall and its police department.
Paige claims in the lawsuit he woke up to Stokes and another officer aiming guns and flashlights at him at 3 a.m. Paige said the officers told him they entered his home through a downstairs window.
Paige said Stokes told him he was under arrest but called him by the wrong name. In the lawsuit, Paige said police allowed him to get his identification from his car but kept him restrained in handcuffs.
The lawsuit claims when Paige questioned why he was being detained, an officer slapped him in the face.
The officers eventually left but kept a watch on Paige, the lawsuit claims. The lawsuit claims excessive force, lack of training and unconstitutional search and seizure against the defendants.
In their response, filed Aug. 17, the city and Stokes claim they are shielded by sovereign immunity and dispute many of Paige’s claims:
– They deny Paige awoke to “guns and flashlights being pointed at him by Defendant Stokes.”
– The defendants deny ordering Paige to get out of his bed despite his telling them that he was naked.
– Paige claims officers had their guns drawn on him the entire time, which the defendants deny.
– The lawsuit also claims when Paige questioned why he was being detained, officer Stokes slapped him in the face, which Stokes denies. A reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times reviewed police body cam footage of the incident provided by Remerton City Attorney Brad Folsom which does not appear to show any slapping.
At the time of the incident, Stokes was also a reserve deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, but was later fired by Sheriff Ashley Paulk for an unrelated use-of-force incident, the sheriff said. The sheriff’s office is not a party to Paige’s lawsuit.
The Times reached out to attorneys on both sides of the case but did not receive comments on the filing of the defendants' response.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
