Remerton is a municipality of Lowndes County. The population was 1,123 at the 2010 census. It was incorporated as a town in 1951, and chartered as a city under Georgia law in 2000.
Remerton is an enclave of Valdosta and is a popular place for Valdosta State University students to live.
Mayor: Cornelius Holsendolph
District 1: Bill Wetherington (Mayor Pro-tem)
Councilman at Large: Jasen Tatum
Councilman at Large: Brandy Barnes
Councilman at Large: Steve Koffler
