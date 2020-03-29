Remerton is a municipality of Lowndes County. The population was 1,123 at the 2010 census. It was incorporated as a town in 1951, and chartered as a city under Georgia law in 2000.

Remerton is an enclave of Valdosta and is a popular place for Valdosta State  University students to live.

Mayor: Cornelius Holsendolph

District 1: Bill Wetherington (Mayor Pro-tem)

Councilman at Large: Jasen Tatum

Councilman at Large: Brandy Barnes

Councilman at Large: Steve Koffler

