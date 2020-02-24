Remerton bar fire ruled arson; suspect sought

REMERTON – A fire that damaged a Remerton bar in January has been ruled arson by state authorities, who want the public's help in finding an arson suspect.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:10 a.m., Jan. 8, to find a “fully involved” fire at the 1900 block of Baytree Place, at The Station Sports Bar, Fire Chief James Horne said at the time.
There were no injuries, and crews brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, Horne said. The fire started at the front of the building, he said.
Video surveillance was obtained from the bar that shows a man wearing a hoodie and dark pants setting the fire and then fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan, according to a statement from the Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner's office. The vehicle used to flee the scene has a decal located on the back right window.
“Unfortunately, the structure was completely destroyed by the blaze, but we are confident that someone in the area knows who the man is in the surveillance footage,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “If you have any information on this individual, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards are offered up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist; calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
