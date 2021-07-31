Remembering Wilby Coleman's art for life

Wilby Compton Coleman (1929-2021)
“The faintest ink lasts longer than the longest memory.” – Chinese proverb
I’ve lived in Valdosta for over 60 years, and as it is with older people, I’ve seen many of my dear friends leave this good earth. One such sad occurrence, recently, was Wilby Coleman’s passing.
He was 92 years old, and some young people might say, “Well he had a good run.” And on the surface, one would have to agree. No one who comes into this world is guaranteed a single day, much less 90 years of life. Still, it’s hard to lose a friend and Wilby certainly was my friend.
I met him some 40 years ago, when he put me up to take over the job of director of the Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission, which is now the Annette Turner Center for the Arts. He and Gloria were the main stays of that little yellow brick building, now the VSU Bursary, on Patterson Street.
Look at the vaulted roof as you drive by and know that many an artist was started and shown in that building. And it was mainly because of Wilby, his wife Gloria, Hyta Mederer and Loyce Turner that Valdosta has the larger, better building now. “We stand on the shoulders of giants.” (Its most familiar expression in English is by Isaac Newton in 1675: "If I have seen farther it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.")
I include this quote since its one of the things — sayings, poems, information — that Wilby loved, and he loved so much. It showed in his life and in his art, which, if you didn’t know was metal sculpture.
By the time I met Wilby, his reputation as an artist was well established. He’d abandoned his law career some 10 years earlier, finding the pleasure of taking old, discarded farm implements and turning them into works of art too hard to resist.
During my tenure as director, Wilby had two exhibitions in the old building and one in the new Turner Center. He never got tired of showing and talking about his work, 85% won prizes, and he would gladly take any individual, who appeared at his door, for a personal tour of his home grounds. The titles of the works would often give people a good laugh, since they were “replete with irony, puns, double entendres and layers of meaning.” One artist told Wilby, “just send in your titles, they’re as good as the art.”
When I retired from L/VAC, I missed the artists most of all. At Barbara Passmore’s insistence, “Someone must catalog Wilby’s work and the stories that go with them,” she’d say. So, I started going to Wilby and Gloria’s every Thursday afternoon to write the names and descriptions down on paper.
At least that way, when we were all dead and gone, there would be a list of the pieces and the tales. Jean Arambula, the other Snake Nation editor, kept saying, “Don’t give up. It would make a wonderful book.” We worked on the project for over six years, often digressing into other stories, recipes, jokes and limericks. Wilby had a great memory for limericks and music lyrics. In many ways he reminded me of my own father, Robert Haas. They were men of their generation, true gentlemen, devoted family men, who loved life, music and a good stiff drink.
The problem with Wilby’s work was it was hard to photograph. I spent two full Saturdays building backdrops (time off of purgatory) which came to nothing. Now, here comes the real, real miracle. At a reception at the Turner Center, I ran into Julius and Julia Ariel and told them I was trying to do a book on Wilby’s sculptures. Julius, who had given Snake Nation Review some wonderful photographs of pitcher plants, said, “I’d like a shot at that.”
I told him, “They’re almost impossible to photograph.”
“I’d still like to try,” he said.
Well, as they say, the rest is history. Julius was incredibly inventive and organized and within a few weeks, the photo sessions began. Julia took over the layout and design. It truly was as though the angels had descended to make the book, "Irony," come into reality. Julia, whom I’d known for years through yoga classes and her work at Colson Printing, had always steered me in the right direction with art cards for L/VAC.
Now, with her incredible tact and patience, she became part of this husband and wife team that for hours on end moved sculptures, took innumerable photographs, recorded facts, and pulled it all together into the book. Colson Printing, well known for their beautiful art books and excellent reproductions of artwork, agreed to do the printing, even giving Wilby and me a tour of their new Heidelberger Printing Press.
Wilby kept asking, “How did you find those two?" I kept saying — as he did about his art, when I asked how it came about — “I don’t know.” Some may call it serendipity; I called it an answer to a prayer. (So remember to pray unceasingly.)
Besides Julius and Julia Ariail doing such a fantastic job, Phyllis and John Hiers worked many hours proofreading and editing, along with Barbara Passmore. Giff Holland moved mountains of sculpture, and — surprise — Blake Ellis gave us financial support. And because of Jean and Paul Arambula, there was still a Snake Nation Press to produce it. (Who says there aren’t angels in this world?)
As I’ve said before and will probably say again, Lowndes County and the surrounding countryside are full of remarkably wonderful and talented people. So often we don’t realize the value and place a person holds in our hearts until they’re gone, and then we remember and miss them so. Thank you, thank you, Wilby Coleman and Gloria Coleman — I will miss and pray for you two forever — and for your family, for being my friends.
The book "Irony" contains photographs and descriptive text for approximately half of Wilby’s named sculptures, and the remaining photographs are on the accompanying DVDs for computer or television. The book can be purchased at snakenationpress.org or at the Turner Center for the Arts.
Roberta George is the founding editor of the Snake Nation Press.
