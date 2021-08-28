VALDOSTA – “I would like for her to be remembered as God’s gift to God’s children,” Serwa Collins said of her sister, the late Rashida Kimmons.
Kimmons, 40, died Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications, according to her family. She was an eight-year veteran educator who taught pre-K at S.L. Mason Elementary School.
Her bout with COVID-19 was brief and she was unvaccinated, according to her family.
Kimmons, who was originally born in Brooklyn, N.Y., was raised in Valdosta. Wife to husband Adolphus, she was a mother to six children.
“She left beautiful creations on this Earth that I know are going to live her legacy out and make sure that her name and her character are carried in the most prestigious way,” Collins said. “Her next best accomplishment would be the fact that she impacted so many of God’s children.”
According to family members, Kimmons was a teacher who was well-respected among peers and shared a “healthy bond” with other staff members.
She was an educator who would spend time with students other people may shun due to behavioral concerns, Collins said.
“To her, that just meant they needed a little extra loving, and so she always made sure that she put herself in that position to remind that child that you’re loved,” she said.
Kimmons would uplift her students, Collins continued.
“She made sure when they came to school that what she felt they were lacking that she would give it to them in abundance,” she said.
Kimmons’ daughter, 19-year-old Damiya Wilcox, said her mom had a saying: “Children aren’t bad. They’re just misunderstood.”
Her teachings stretched beyond the classroom and extended into her own home, instilling lessons into her children.
Damiya Wilcox said the greatest lesson her mom taught her was to always be herself while Kimmons’ son, 17-year-old Zy’Sean Wilcox, said his mom taught him and his siblings to come together regardless of the situation.
Damiya Wilcox said sticking together is how the family is coping with the loss of Kimmons.
She called her mom her best friend.
“She was my go-to, as well, regardless of any conversation,” Damiya Wilcox said. “She was always there. She was my rock. She was my best friend.”
Zy’Sean Wilcox remembers Kimmons’ constant support, guiding her children to better places in life.
“She was just always there,” he said. "She was there to guide you. Every time you’d come to her, she always had a positive response to it.”
Collins said Kimmons was a counselor who consistently had an answer.
She recalled Kimmons being a woman who offered necessary advice out of love, integrity and respect.
“She was my go-to, whether it was calling to get advice, calling to calm me down, calling to get a coupon for any store in the world,” Collins said. “She was my voice of reason. If I had a moment where I wanted to kind of go left, she was the one that would just give me that sound advice to make sure that the choices that I made aligned with who I am and my character, and that’s the saying that she always gave for everyone.”
Though mourning the unexpected loss of her sister has been difficult for Collins, she said her strength comes from Kimmons’ children.
The strength found in the six children is a result of a foundation that Kimmons laid, she said.
Kimmons taught them about togetherness and keeping God first. She taught them to be leaders and not followers and to head down their own paths, Collins said.
“They are the epitome of strength to me and to everyone, and when I expected it to be so much harder once I laid eyes on them, I realized that they are actually stronger than me and that’s helping me to cope when I know I expected to be their strength, which I always will be,” she said. “For the rest of my life, I will always be in their corner, but I found strength in seeing how strong they are.”
Collins noted Kimmons would want her children to proceed in life, excel academically and follow their passions.
Kimmons discovered her purpose early in life; she was put on this Earth to impact “God’s children,” Collins said, adding she’s grateful Kimmons was able to live out her purpose.
“We just want to encourage everyone to dig deep within yourself,” she said. “Find something outside of yourself that you love that can leave an impact on this Earth, that can create a legacy and do it.”
According to the family, her children want Kimmons to be remembered as a loving and caring woman and an amazing teacher.
If Zy’Sean Wilcox could speak to his mother one last time, he said he would tell her, “Thank you for teaching me life.”
Damiya Wilcox said she would also thank Kimmons and tell her “I appreciate you, and I love you.”
As for Collins, her final words to Kimmons: “You built a beautiful foundation for your children’s values and strength. You left a solid blueprint for their future. You did an amazing job with them. Now take your rest. God got you and we have them. I miss you and I love you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.