VALDOSTA – A Relay for Life event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at Valdosta High School. 

Opening ceremonies will be 6 p.m. with the survivors lap beginning soon after the ceremony, organizers said in a statement. All survivors who register online will receive a survivor shirt and all participants who raise $100 will receive a shirt as being part of the Hope Club. 

"This is a time for us all to join together for a common cause and we need your help," organizers said.

Contact Tieka Skrine at LCGArelay@gmail.com for more information or go to www.relayforlife.org/lowndescountyga to register. 

