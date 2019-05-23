VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host its sixth annual Citizens Fire Academy in August.
The academy is designed to educate the residential and business communities about the services provided by the VFD, to increase fire and life safety awareness and to establish community partnerships, city officials said.
The academy is scheduled 6-9 p.m. on nine consecutive Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 27 and concluding Oct. 22. All classes will be held at the Valdosta Regional Training Center, 137 Blanchard St. unless otherwise stated, city officials said.
Residents must be at least 18 years old and complete an application, background check and release of liability form.
Although the program is free, Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome asks all participants for the commitment to attend all nine weeks of the program.
“The program comes at no cost to citizens and the only thing we ask for is their time,” Broome said. “This allows citizens to get an inside look into the fire services in the City of Valdosta. It’s a quality program and a unique experience that we have put a great deal of effort into making it successful.”
Participants will learn some aspects of the department’s operations, have an opportunity to participate in the VFD’s Ride-Along Program and will receive valuable life safety CPR certification training, city officials said.
The program is limited to 25 participants, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 1. Download the VFD Citizens Fire Academy application, city officials said.
The Citizens Fire Academy is one of three extensive educational programs in the City of Valdosta — the other two are the Citizens Police Academy and the City Government 101 Citizens Orientation Program — designed to give residents valuable knowledge of resources through a behind-the-scenes view of their local government.
For more information about the Citizens Fire Academy, call the VFD, (229) 333-1835 or email valdostafire@valdostacity.com.
