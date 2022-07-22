VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts The Happening 2022, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on the front lawn.
The fall semester tradition invites students to take a break, have some fun and discover what the university and the surrounding communities have to offer, university officials said in a statement.
For area businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, civic groups, etc., "The Happening is an opportunity to introduce and market their products and services to thousands of students, and even a few faculty and staff members, face to face, at one time, in one location," officials said. On-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments and colleges also participate in the information fair, "making The Happening an unforgettable must-see, must-do experience."
“To get the students’ attention, many exhibitors offer door prizes, set up displays and games and give away food samples and promotional items in addition to providing specific information about their products and services,” said Robin Vickery, director of VSU’s Office of Student Life, which sponsors The Happening each year. “Businesses also often use the event to recruit part-time or full-time employees.”
Vickery encouraged participating exhibitors to get creative.
The 31st annual event promises to be bigger and better than previous years.
"The Happening is always a big hit with students enrolled at VSU and exhibitors who offer products or services that might be of interest to university students," university officials said.
Participating exhibitors should register online by visiting www.valdosta.edu/happening by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Booth spaces are approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, and registration is $50 for all community participants.
Note that selling, fundraising and credit card sign-ups are not permitted during The Happening, university officials said.
Contact VSU’s Office of Student Life at (229) 333-5674 to learn more.
