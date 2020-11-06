VALDOSTA – The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now part of a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, according to a statement from the system.
The health system – which operates and oversees the veterans affairs clinic in Valdosta – began participating in a trial this month “for the single-dose investigational COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson,” the statement read.
Enrollment in the study is available for people older than age 18 including veterans, family of veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs staff and frontline staff and essential workers, the statement read.
Volunteers who are Black, Hispanic and Native American are also being sought out, according to the release.
“The reason we’re asking minority veterans to enroll is because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected members of these communities at much higher rates than the rest of the population, especially Black, Hispanic and Native American populations,” the statement read.
“The more participants from these communities in the study, the better researchers will understand if the investigational vaccine is truly safe and effective for the people who need it most.”
The veterans health system asserts in the statement that the investigational vaccine cannot increase a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19 and a person cannot get the virus from the vaccine or the placebo used in the study.
This is due to the vaccine not containing “any live or killed virus,” according to the statement.
The health system expresses in the statement that people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not see an increased risk in their complications.
To participate in the trial through the health system, visit va.gov/coronavirus-research.
If a person meets eligibility requirements or seems to be a good match for another COVID-19 study, he or she will be contacted, according to the release.
Visit ensemblestudy.com for more information concerning the Janssen clinical trials.
