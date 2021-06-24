Regional public transit coming July 1

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation and MIDS Transportation, will begin offering regional public transit July 1.
The opportunity for public ridership will now be available to the general public, riders will be able to schedule trips for any purpose within the participating regional counties including Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Coffee, Cook, Irwin, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware, state officials said in a statement.
"Regional transit creates vital connections between people, jobs, shopping, health care, social opportunities and community services," state officials said. "This is an exciting venture for our region and we are proud to share information that is relevant to the roll-out of public transit with you."
People can find updates at https://www.sgrc.us/public-transit-services.html and the SGRC Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernGeorgiaRC/
Trips can be booked by passengers at least 24-hours in advance by calling: 1-855-360-7475 beginning July 1.
"The SGRC looks forward to continuing the great success that individual counties had built to provide affordable and accessible mobility to residents of the region," county officials said. "The SGRC plans to work with Georgia Department of Transportation to allow riders to order trips from the 'Let’s Ride' app on smart phones later this summer."
Public transit services will continue to be offered by Ben Hill County Transit and the new Valdosta On-Demand transit in their respective communities.
"The SGRC will continue to provide coordinated human services transportation to seniors and behavioral health clients at no cost to the clients or the counties in all 18 counties as a part of this regional transit program," state officials said. "Individuals may contact their local senior center, the SGRC Area Agency on Aging (1-888-732-4464) or their behavioral health case manager to determine eligibility and to schedule trips."
For more information about the transition to SGRC Regional Public Transit, contact Megan Fowler, transit/mobility coordinator, (229) 333-5277 or mfowler@sgrc.us.
