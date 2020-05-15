VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission executive committee will hold a call-in meeting, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference. To participate in the live meeting, call the number listed and enter the meeting number password when prompted. Call in at least five minutes before the meeting, organizers said in a released statement.
Dial: 1-510-338-9438. Meeting number (access code): 623 243 153. Mute phone.
The meeting is open to the public. People needing assistance calling in to the meeting, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097, ext. 310; or email: kvining@sgrc.us.
