VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect sweltering heat to continue through the upcoming week, forecasters said late in the week.
High temperatures in Valdosta will ease off a few degrees Friday and Saturday as thunderstorm activity picks up, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. High temperatures will drop into the low 90s both days; the average temperature for this time of year historically is 92 degrees, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
In Tifton, temperatures are also expected to ease slightly during the weekend, with the high both Friday and Saturday expected to hit 90 degrees, with thunderstorm chances rising to 50%, forecasts show.
Storm chances for Valdosta are expected to climb to 60% by Saturday before easing off during the start of the work week, the weather service forecast shows.
A tropical air mass with a good deal of moisture is causing the thunderstorms, said Israel Gonzales, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
After Monday, daytime highs should start climbing into the upper 90s for the remainder of the week, driven by a high-pressure ridge in the western states trying to drive east, he said.
“An upper level high pressure ridge equals heat,” Larson said.
With humidity figured in, Valdosta’s heat index — “what it feels like” — should run from 107-110 degrees next week, flirting with the weather service’s 108 degree mark for heat advisories, Gonzales said.
Using Valdosta’s temperatures through Thursday, Larson said this month is shaping up to be the city’s fourth-warmest July on record. The warmest was in 2011, when the average high temperature for the month was 85.3 degrees, he said.
Lows through the week should be in the 72-75 degree range, Larson said.
Gonzales said rainfall from the storms should be about an inch, though heavier amounts are possible in isolated storms.
While neither forecaster expected widespread severe weather, Larson said the heaviest thunderstorm activity should be Friday and Saturday, with gusty winds possible in isolated spots.
