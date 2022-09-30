TIFTON — The organization which runs Tift Regional Medical Center and several other health facilities in South Georgia has suffered a cyberattack.
In a statement dated Sept. 21, Southwell Inc. said it had previously identified suspicious activity on its computer network and disabled the system.
Southwell said it is investigating the incident with the help of a cybersecurity firm.
The network has been secured, law enforcement was notified and measures were taken to enhance security, the statement said. The network has been restored.
“There was no encryption of systems, and it has been available for staff and patients to support care delivery and services,” Southwell said.
The health system is aware of an “unauthorized party” claiming to have patient and employee data. “We will be providing notice to individuals whose personal information is determined to be impacted,” the statement said.
The FBI’s Atlanta field office said they could neither confirm nor deny being involved in an investigation of the cyberattack.
“While we do not comment on specific cases, we routinely advise the private and public sectors about cyber threats in order to thwart the actions of cyber criminals,” an FBI statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.