VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council has scheduled a meeting for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, to adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19. The meeting will be held via teleconference, organizers said in a statement.
To participate in the live meeting, call the listed number and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Organizers urge participants to call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
Dial: 1-(301) 715-8592
Meeting Number (access code): 690 850 7970
Meeting Password: 772766
Please mute your phone.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097, or email: kvining@sgrc.us.
